2024 Paris Olympics: Turkish shooter Yusuf Dikeç goes viral for winning silver- Find out why!

In a stunning display of skill and composure, 51-year-old Turkish shooter Yusuf Dikeç clinched a silver medal in the mixed team 10-meter air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics, all while using remarkably limited equipment. Competing alongside Sevval Ilayda Tarhan, Dikeç stood out by forgoing specialized shooting goggles and ear protection, opting instead for regular prescription glasses and simple earplugs.

Turkish shooter Yusuf Dikeç

Dikeç’s unconventional approach, including shooting with one hand in his pocket, captivated audiences and led to his viral status on social media, with one image garnering over 21 million views.

Social media reacted explosively to Turkish shooter Yusuf Dikeç’s silver medal win at the 2024 Paris Olympics, quickly turning him into a viral sensation.

Social media reacts

A photo capturing this moment went viral, racking up over 62 million views on X (formerly Twitter). Users flooded the platform with memes and jokes, humorously suggesting that Turkey had sent a “covert spy” to the Olympics and that Dikeç intentionally avoided winning gold to maintain a low profile.

and casually takes home a silver medal pic.twitter.com/qRB3kwRZmz — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) July 31, 2024

FAANG Engineer vs. Startup Founder pic.twitter.com/6hDpJRBlBA — Nikita Bier (@nikitabier) August 1, 2024

I’m gonna tell my kids these were the Avengers pic.twitter.com/LtxdFUxbpS — greg (@greg16676935420) July 31, 2024

pic.twitter.com/srxPhwDkUk — Enez Özen (@Enezator) July 31, 2024

🇰🇷 Kim Yeji 🤝 Yusuf Dikeç 🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/rMpwvMYiPw — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) August 1, 2024

The only equipment he was missing for the gold medal was his cigarette. pic.twitter.com/mDkg78Ncv6 — ∑ (@GushMania) August 1, 2024

South Korea sent a fully-kitted out player for the Olympic shooting.

Turkey sent an guy with no specialized lenses, eye cover or ear protection and got the silver medal pic.twitter.com/8xJOr9qCPf — LogKa (@LogKa11) July 31, 2024