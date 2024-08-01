2024 Paris Olympics: Turkish shooter Yusuf Dikeç goes viral for winning silver- Find out why!

In a stunning display of skill and composure, 51-year-old Turkish shooter Yusuf Dikeç clinched a silver medal in the mixed team 10-meter air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics, all while using remarkably limited equipment. Competing alongside Sevval Ilayda Tarhan, Dikeç stood out by forgoing specialized shooting goggles and ear protection, opting instead for regular prescription glasses and simple earplugs.
Dikeç’s unconventional approach, including shooting with one hand in his pocket, captivated audiences and led to his viral status on social media, with one image garnering over 21 million views.
A photo capturing this moment went viral, racking up over 62 million views on X (formerly Twitter). Users flooded the platform with memes and jokes, humorously suggesting that Turkey had sent a “covert spy” to the Olympics and that Dikeç intentionally avoided winning gold to maintain a low profile.