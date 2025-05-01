IMD Hyderabad forecasts thunderstorm, lightning in Telangana for four days

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad forecasts has predicted thunderstorms and lightning in Telangana until May 4.

However, the forecasts are not applicable for northern Telangana until May 3. The northern part will get relief from intense heat on May 4.

Yellow alert issued

IMD Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert for various districts of the state until May 4.

On May 1, the alert is applicable for Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Siddipet, Malkajgiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Bhuvanagiri, Nalgonda, Warangal, Mahabubabad, Suryapet, Mulugu, Kothagudem and Khammam.

For Vikarabad, Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal, Siddipet, Malkajgiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthy, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Bhuvanagiri, Nalgonda, Nagarkurnool, Bhupalpally, Warangal, Mahabubabad, Suryapet, Nalgonda, Mulugu, Kothagudem and Khammam districts, the weather department issued a yellow alert on May 2.

IMD Hyderabad forecasts thunderstorm and issued a yellow alert for Siddipet, Malkajgiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Bhuvanagiri, Nalgonda, Warangal, Mahabubabad, and Suryapet districts on May 3.

All districts except Kamareddy, Medak, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Narayanpet, Wanaparthy and Jogulamba Gadwal may witness thunderstorms and lightning on May 4.

IMD Hyderabad forecasts for city

For the city too, the weather department has issued a yellow alert until May 4. It has forecast light to moderate rains or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds in the city until Sunday.

Meanwhile, weather enthusiast T Balaji, who is renowned for his accurate weather forecasts, predicted that north, east and central Telangana will experience scattered severe thunderstorms with strong winds and isolated hail during today afternoon through midnight.

As IMD Hyderabad forecasts thunderstorms and lightning, residents of the state are expected to receive relief from the intense summer heat that has prevailed for the last few days.