2024 wrap-up: List of top 10 highest grossing pan-India films

Mumbai: 2024 has been an exciting year for Indian cinema, with blockbuster hits and record-breaking box office collections. Bollywood and South Indian films both made a huge impact, with pan-India releases often outperforming straight Hindi films. Let’s look at the top 10 movies that ruled the box office this year.
1. Kalki 2898 AD
Gross: Rs. 1200 crores
2. Pushpa 2: The Rule
Gross: Rs. 900 crores (Still running)
3. Stree 2
Gross: Rs.874 crores
4. The Greatest of All Time
Gross: Rs. 456 crores
5. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3
Gross: Rs. 421 crores
6. Singham Again
Gross: Rs. 389 crores
7. Devara: Part 1
Gross: Rs. 520 crores
8. Fighter
Gross: Rs. 344 crores
9. Amaran
Gross: Rs. 360 crores
10. Hanu-Man
Gross: Rs. 350 crores
South Cinema’s Impact
Movies like Pushpa 2 and Kalki 2898 AD proved that South Indian films continue to dominate Hindi audiences.
2024 was a year of exciting competition, setting new standards for Indian cinema. Which movie was your favorite? Let us know!