2024 wrap-up: List of top 10 highest grossing pan-India films

Movies like Pushpa 2 and Kalki 2898 AD proved that South Indian films continue to dominate Hindi audiences

Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 10th December 2024 7:37 pm IST
Mumbai: 2024 has been an exciting year for Indian cinema, with blockbuster hits and record-breaking box office collections. Bollywood and South Indian films both made a huge impact, with pan-India releases often outperforming straight Hindi films. Let’s look at the top 10 movies that ruled the box office this year.

1. Kalki 2898 AD

      Gross: Rs. 1200 crores

'Kalki 2898 AD’ set to become 1st blockbuster of 2024, collects Rs 625 crore globally
Kalki 2898 AD (Instagram)

2. Pushpa 2: The Rule

    Gross: Rs. 900 crores  (Still running)

Hyderabad: 3 held after woman dies at Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 premiere
Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 (X)

3. Stree 2

    Gross: Rs.874 crores 

4. The Greatest of All Time

    Gross: Rs. 456 crores

5. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

    Gross: Rs. 421 crores

6. Singham Again

    Gross: Rs. 389 crores

7. Devara: Part 1

    Gross: Rs. 520 crores

8. Fighter

    Gross: Rs. 344 crores

9. Amaran

    Gross: Rs. 360 crores

10. Hanu-Man

      Gross: Rs. 350 crores

South Cinema’s Impact  

Movies like Pushpa 2 and Kalki 2898 AD proved that South Indian films continue to dominate Hindi audiences.

2024 was a year of exciting competition, setting new standards for Indian cinema. Which movie was your favorite? Let us know!

