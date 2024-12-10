2024 wrap-up: List of top 10 highest grossing pan-India films

Mumbai: 2024 has been an exciting year for Indian cinema, with blockbuster hits and record-breaking box office collections. Bollywood and South Indian films both made a huge impact, with pan-India releases often outperforming straight Hindi films. Let’s look at the top 10 movies that ruled the box office this year.

1. Kalki 2898 AD

Gross: Rs. 1200 crores

Kalki 2898 AD (Instagram)

2. Pushpa 2: The Rule

Gross: Rs. 900 crores (Still running)

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 (X)

3. Stree 2

Gross: Rs.874 crores

4. The Greatest of All Time

Gross: Rs. 456 crores

5. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Gross: Rs. 421 crores

6. Singham Again

Gross: Rs. 389 crores

7. Devara: Part 1

Gross: Rs. 520 crores

8. Fighter

Gross: Rs. 344 crores

9. Amaran

Gross: Rs. 360 crores

10. Hanu-Man

Gross: Rs. 350 crores

South Cinema’s Impact

Movies like Pushpa 2 and Kalki 2898 AD proved that South Indian films continue to dominate Hindi audiences.

2024 was a year of exciting competition, setting new standards for Indian cinema. Which movie was your favorite? Let us know!