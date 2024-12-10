2024 Wrap-Up: Top 10 blockbuster Tollywood films of the year

Hyderabad: 2024 has been another good year for Telugu film industry. With its larger-than-life storytelling, magnetic star power, and impeccable production quality, Tollywood has firmly established itself as a powerhouse of entertainment.

Actors like Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, Prabhas, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu have become household names across India. With their unmatched charisma and versatility, these stars have successfully bridged regional boundaries, creating a unified audience.

Let’s dive into how Tollywood has reached to new heights and its top-grossing blockbusters of the year.

Pushpa 2: A Record-Breaking Sequel

The year’s crown jewel, undoubtedly, has been Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule. Directed by Sukumar, the sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise has rewritten box office history. Released on December 5, the film grossed a staggering Rs. 900 crore worldwide within five days, showcasing Tollywood’s dominance in the cinematic arena.

The film’s Hindi version alone raked in Rs. 331.7 crore nett, proving its pan-Indian appeal.

Top 10 Highest-Grossing Tollywood Movies of 2024

1. Pushpa 2: The Rule

Gross: Rs. 1,500 crore+ (Expected)

2. Kalki 2898 AD

Gross: Rs. 1040 crore

3. Devara: Part 1

Gross: Rs. 550 crore

4. Hanu-Man

Gross: Rs. 330 crore

5. Guntur Kaaram

Gross: Rs. 172 crore

6. Tillu Square

Gross: Rs. 132 crore

7. Lucky Baskhar

Gross: Rs. 106 crore

8. Saripodhaa Sanivaaram

Gross: Rs. 101 crore

9. KA

Gross: Rs. 53 crore

10. Naa Saami Ranga

Gross: Rs. 37