Mumbai: Orry, the internet’s favourite social media butterfly, has added yet another viral moment to his glittering list of celebrity encounters. Known for his quirky charisma, party presence, and ever-viral selfies, Orhan Awatramani has now teamed up with none other than the evergreen diva Rekha.

The two were spotted together at a Boney Kapoor–hosted bash, where Orry shared a video on Instagram that instantly set social media buzzing. In the clip, Orry pans the camera towards Rekha, who playfully points out a heart-shaped cutout on his outfit, a moment fans can’t stop gushing over.

Orry’s trending Instagram video with Rekha

Rekha, as always, brought her A-game in an oversized white shirt layered over a black dress, statement gold jewellery, and her signature scarf-and-sunglasses combo. Orry matched the vibe in a furry white jacket over a quirky tee with the heart-shaped detail, paired with blue denims.

Fans are calling the crossover “iconic,” with comments like “Orry with Rekha ji in a reel was not on my 2025 Bingo Card” and “How are you literally everywhere with every age group?” flooding the post.

From lending earrings to Rihanna to posing with half of Bollywood, everything Orry does turns into social media gold and this time, he’s done it with Rekha.