2026 Kerala elections: Will Vijayan’s LDF score hat-trick?

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is all set for a crucial Assembly election on Thursday, with 2.71 crore voters poised to cast their franchise in a decisive contest that will test the ruling Left Democratic Front’s (LDF) bid for a third consecutive term, the opposition United Democratic Fund’s (UDF) comeback prospects, and the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) push to open its account in the state.

After nearly a month of intense campaigning, the southern state will go to the polls in a single phase, with voting to be held from 7 am to 6 pm across all 140 constituencies where 883 candidates are in the fray.

The electorate comprises 1.32 crore men, 1.39 crore women and 273 transgender persons, along with over 2.42 lakh overseas voters, underlining the scale of the electoral exercise, according to Election Commission figures.

The contest, though triangular, is rooted in Kerala‘s traditionally bipolar political landscape, where power has largely alternated between the LDF and the UDF.

The outcome of this election will indicate whether that pattern holds or if the state is headed towards a shift.

For the CPI(M)-led ruling LDF, the polls are a high-stakes battle to retain power for a third straight term–an outcome that would be politically significant in a state known for voting out incumbent governments.

Led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the Left Front has foregrounded its 10-year governance record, highlighting infrastructure development, welfare schemes and crisis management.

However, the LDF faces challenges, including talks of anti-incumbency and questions raised after setbacks in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and recent local body elections.

The Left front has sought to counter these by projecting continuity, stability and delivery, while rejecting Opposition charges of corruption and misgovernance.

Meanwhile, the Congress-led UDF sees the election as a major opportunity to return to power, banking on Kerala’s alternating voting trend and what it describes as growing public dissatisfaction with the incumbent government.

It has built its campaign around issues of governance, alleged corruption and the style of functioning of the Vijayan administration.

The UDF has also attempted to sharpen its political messaging by alleging an understanding between the CPI(M) and the BJP, while accusing the Left of links with outfits like the SDPI, the political arm of the banned Islamist outfit Popular Front of India (PFI).

It has projected itself as the principal force capable of countering the BJP’s rise in the state and retaining its traditional support base.

For the BJP-led NDA, the election represents a critical moment in its efforts to expand in Kerala’s Assembly politics. Despite improving its vote share over successive elections, the alliance has so far failed to secure a seat in the Assembly.

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The NDA has positioned itself as an alternative to both the LDF and the UDF, arguing that the state has not seen adequate development under either front.

The party has drawn confidence from its improved performance in local body polls, including its win in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, and is aiming to convert its vote share into seats.

The campaign, which lasted nearly a month, witnessed intense political exchanges and high-decibel rhetoric, with all three fronts engaging in sharp attacks and counter-attacks.

While the Opposition focused on corruption allegations, governance issues and political linkages, the LDF countered with its development narrative and questioned the track record of previous UDF governments.

The CPI(M) also targeted the Congress over delays in rehabilitation efforts following the 2024 Wayanad landslide, raising questions about the utilisation of funds, while the UDF pointed to reported defections within the Left camp as a sign of internal strain.

National leaders played a prominent role in the campaign, reflecting the broader political significance of the election.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah led the NDA’s outreach, while Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra campaigned extensively for the UDF.

Vijayan remained the central figure for the LDF, leading from the front.

With the conclusion of campaigning, the state has entered the mandatory 48-hour silence period after Tuesday evening, with parties shifting to low-key, door-to-door outreach to mobilise voters.

The outcome of the April 9 polls is expected to have significant implications for Kerala’s political trajectory.

A victory for the LDF would mark a break from the state’s alternating pattern and reinforce its governance model, while a UDF win would signal a return to the traditional cycle and a political reset.

For the NDA, even a modest breakthrough could alter the dynamics of Kerala politics by making the contest more competitive in the years ahead.