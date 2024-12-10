208 Haj pilgrims lose life in 2024, 8 from Telangana: Centre

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju recently reported a tragic toll during this year’s Haj pilgrimage, revealing that 208 Indian pilgrims lost their lives, including eight from Telangana.

This information was disclosed in response to a question raised in the Rajya Sabha, highlighting the challenges faced by pilgrims during this year’s pilgrimage, which was marred by extreme weather conditions.

Heatwave in Makkah

The 2024 Haj pilgrimage, which took place from June 14 to June 19, witnessed an unprecedented heatwave in Makkah, with temperatures soaring above 50 degrees Celsius.

This extreme weather significantly impacted the health of many pilgrims, leading to a reported 1,301 deaths overall among the approximately 1.8 million participants from various countries.

The majority of these fatalities were attributed to heat-related illnesses, including heat stroke and dehydration.

Notably, over 70% of the deceased were aged 60 and above, underscoring the vulnerability of older pilgrims in such harsh conditions.

Reports indicate that 1.8 million pilgrims participated in the Haj, facing temperatures that are among the highest recorded in recent decades.

The extreme heat has led to widespread health issues, with over 2,700 cases of heat exhaustion reported on a single day during the pilgrimage.