21 detained for questioning in Karnataka Muslim youth murder case

Dakshina Kannada, (Karnataka): Karnataka police said on Saturday that 21 persons have been detained for questioning in the the brutal murder case of a Muslim youth in Surathkal town of Dakshina Kannada district.

Mohammad Fazil Mangalpet was killed on Thursday evening and it is suspected that his death was to take revenge for the murder of Praveen Kumar Nettaru, a BJP Yuva Morcha activist.

The opposition had demanded that the state government should treat the two the murders without prejudice and also charged that since the people have lost faith in the ruling BJP, they are taking law into their hands.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and ADGP Alok Kumar have stated that the murders have been taken seriously and police required some time to nab the accused in the two cases.

While the police have arrested 2 persons in connection with the BJP activist’s murder, they are yet to make arrests over Fazil’s killing.

Meanwhile, Dakshina Kannada district is limping back to normalcy amid prohibitory orders and heavy police security cover.