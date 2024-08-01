21 parks in Hyderabad to get themed makeover

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s Central Zone, specifically the Khairatabad zone, is set to see 21 parks transformed into theme-based public spaces. This initiative will cover five GHMC circles: Jubilee Hills, Goshamahal, Mehdipatnam, Karwan, and Khairatabad.

The enhancement will include beautification works, designated walking areas, tree plantations, paver block pathways, and recreational facilities like yoga and meditation zones.

Eight parks in Khairatabad circle and Jubilee Hills each, three in Mehdipatnam, and one each in Karwan and Goshamahal will undergo this makeover. Some of the parks to be transformed include:

• KBR Park (17 acres)

• Herbal Garden (12 acres)

• Feroz Gandhi Park (1 acre)

• Jalagam Vengal Rao Park (10 acres)

• Chacha Nehru Park (12 acres)

• K Laxmi Narayana Yadav Park (8 acres)

• Kamalapuri Park (2 acres)

• Butterfly Park (2 acres)

• Red Hills City Level Park (1.2 acres)

• Nehru Park (1 acre)

GHMC officials stated that a consultancy firm will be hired to prepare concept plans, designs, and themes for developing the parks. The selected firm will provide complete architectural and interior design services, with the project to be completed within six months of signing the agreement.

This initiative aims to enhance the city’s green spaces, providing residents with improved recreational facilities and promoting a healthier lifestyle.