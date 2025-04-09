21-year-old succumbs to brutal assault by friends in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident of brutal violence, a 21-year-old Hyderabad man succumbed to injuries after being mercilessly beaten by his friends.

The incident which stemmed from a personal dispute between the victim and the alleged assailant took place in Jawaharnagar.

What led to the attack?

The deceased who is identified as Praneeth and the prime accused 27-year-old Govardhan were residents of Bhagat Singh Colony in Yapral.

Both were known to each other and had been friends before the dispute arose.

According to police investigations, Govardhan suspected Praneeth of spreading false rumors in their locality, alleging that he was involved in drug peddling.

Enraged by the accusations, Govardhan plotted to harm Praneeth and waited for an opportunity to execute his plan.

Friends’ fatal assault in Hyderabad

On April 5, Govardhan along with a group of friends lured Praneeth out under the pretext of a discussion. Instead, they brutally assaulted him.

Praneeth was initially rushed to a nearby private hospital. As his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to Gandhi Hospital where he tragically passed away on Tuesday morning.

The Jawaharnagar police have registered a case and are conducting a thorough investigation into the incident.