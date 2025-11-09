21-year-old woman murdered at house in Hyderabad

She was found lying in a pool of blood at the house.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th November 2025 10:40 am IST
Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a 21-year-old woman was reportedly murdered at her house in Hyderabad.

She was found lying in a pool of blood at the house located in Green Hills Colony, Dundigal.

Soon after getting the information, police reached the spot and shifted her body for a postmortem examination.

Based on the preliminary details, police started an investigation in the case.

Recently, another woman was murdered in her house by two domestic helps in the city.

In that case, the crime which was reported in the Swan Lake gated community located in Kukatpally was committed to loot gold jewellery and cash.

In the current case in Dundigal, the reason behind the murder of the Hyderabad woman is not yet clear.

Police are investigating the case.

