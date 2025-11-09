21-year-old woman murdered at house in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a 21-year-old woman was reportedly murdered at her house in Hyderabad.

She was found lying in a pool of blood at the house located in Green Hills Colony, Dundigal.

Body of Hyderabad woman shifted

Soon after getting the information, police reached the spot and shifted her body for a postmortem examination.

Based on the preliminary details, police started an investigation in the case.

Murder in Hyderabad house

Recently, another woman was murdered in her house by two domestic helps in the city.

In that case, the crime which was reported in the Swan Lake gated community located in Kukatpally was committed to loot gold jewellery and cash.

In the current case in Dundigal, the reason behind the murder of the Hyderabad woman is not yet clear.

Also Read Hyderabad airport experiences widespread flight delays

Police are investigating the case.