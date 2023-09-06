21-yr-old Palestinian killed by Israeli forces in West Bank refugee camp raid

A 21-year-old Palestinian man was shot dead by Israeli occupation forces during a raid on a Nur Shams refugee camp in the northern occupied West Bank city of Tulkarem on Tuesday, September 5, the Palestinian Information Center (PIC) reported.

According to a statement by the Palestinian Ministry of Health, the victim Ayed Samih Khaled Abu Harb was killed with a bullet to his head by Israeli gunfire.

Israeli forces stormed the Nour Shams camp on Tuesday at dawn with a number of military vehicles and a bulldozer.

As per a report by Wafa News Agency, Israeli army bulldozer destroyed number of homes and shops, as well as infrastructure, before withdrawing, three hours later.

Several other people were injured by Israeli bullets during the raid.

وزارة الصحة: "ارتقاء الشاب عايد أبو حرب "21 عاماً" جراء إصابته برصاص الاحتلال بالرأس خلال اقتحام مخيم نورشمس شرق طولكرم". pic.twitter.com/jBApxjwPJq — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) September 5, 2023

With the death of Abu Harb, the number of Palestinians who have been killed by Israeli army bullets since the beginning of this year has reached 232.

A total of 182 people died in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, making 2023 one of the deadliest years in the occupied territories.

Meanwhile, Palestinians killed at least 30 Israelis in the same period, including six children.