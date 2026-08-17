21-yr-old woman stabbed to death by live-in partner in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 21-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her live-in partner following a quarrel at Bismillah Colony in Shaheennagar on the night of Sunday, August 16.

The deceased, Rehana, a native of Bihar, had reportedly been staying with Salam, also from Bihar, in the colony for the past year. According to police, the couple had a quarrel over an issue on Sunday night. During the argument, Salam allegedly attacked Rehana with a knife in a fit of rage, killing her on the spot.

After the incident, Salam allegedly stuffed the woman’s body into a gunny bag and fled from the scene.

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On receiving information, police reached the house and recovered the body. It was shifted to the mortuary for postmortem examination. Senior police officials also visited the scene and examined the circumstances surrounding the killing.

Police have launched an investigation, and efforts are under way to trace and apprehend Salam. A case has been registered, and further investigation is in progress.