219 Indian nationals from Iran, 161 from Israel arrive in Delhi on Tuesday

New Delhi: A total of 380 Indian nationals — 219 from Iran and 161 from Israel — arrived safely in New Delhi on Tuesday as part of the government’s ongoing Operation Sindhu, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed.

With the latest arrival, India has now brought back 2,295 of its citizens from Iran amid the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

The Israel leg of the operation, which began on Monday via Jordan, marked its first successful repatriation flight, with 161 citizens landing in New Delhi from Amman on Tuesday morning.

The MEA posted on X, “292 Indian nationals were evacuated from Iran on a special flight that arrived in New Delhi from Mashhad at 0330 hrs on June 24. 2295 Indian nationals have now been brought home from Iran.”

In this image via @MEAIndia/X on June 24, 2025, Indian nationals evacuated from Israel under Operation Sindhu, arrive at the airport in New Delhi. The group of 161 evacuees reached from Amman, Jordan, marking the beginning of the Israel leg of the evacuation mission. (@MEAIndia via PTI Photo)

In this image via X/@MEAIndia on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, Indian nationals being welcomed upon arrival from Iran under Operation Sindhu, after a special flight from Mashhad carrying 292 evacuees landed in New Delhi at 3:30 am, Tuesday, June 24, 2025. So far, 2,295 Indian nationals have been brought back from Iran. (X/@MEAIndia via PTI Photo)

In another post, the ministry added, “The Israel leg of Operation Sindhu began on June 23, 2025, bringing home the first group of 161 Indian nationals from Israel. They safely arrived in New Delhi today at 0820 hrs from Amman, Jordan.”

Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita personally received the group at the airport.

Speaking to IANS, he said, “I am very happy to welcome the first batch of 161 Indian nationals evacuated from Israel. This group has safely arrived just a short while ago at New Delhi airport.”

“We are closely monitoring the situation and are committed to providing all possible and necessary assistance to our citizens in Iran and Israel. Under Operation Sindhu, all the nationals are arriving safely,” the MoS added.

Many of the evacuees expressed gratitude to the Indian government for ensuring their safe return under dangerous circumstances.

“The situation was very bad in Haifa, especially after the US strikes. However, we are thankful that the Indian government did everything to bring us back safe,” said one evacuee from Israel.

“The MEA has done a great job. The transition was very smooth, and I express my gratitude to the ministry for making our transportation very comfortable,” another added.

An elderly passenger shared his traumatic experience: “I went to Israel a month ago. One day, while I was driving, attacks began. I panicked and hid behind a bush. The attacks were almost continuous. I couldn’t sleep. I thank the MEA for bringing us back.”

From Iran, similar voices of appreciation were heard.

“Despite everything going on, the Indian Embassy made every possible effort to keep us safe and comfortable. I thank the Government of India and the MEA for what they have done for us,” said one returnee.

“I was among the few Indian nationals who were able to get out of there so easily. The Mashhad Airport opened only for Indian nationals. This shows the stance of our country and the diplomacy of the Modi government,” another said.

“The embassy officials were taking care of us, ensuring we had water, food, and accommodation. We are thankful for making everything safe and comfortable,” another Indian national who was evacuated from Iran said.

Operation Sindhu continues to be a crucial mission aimed at evacuating Indian nationals from conflict-hit regions, reaffirming the government’s priority to safeguard its citizens abroad.