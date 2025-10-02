22 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants ‘pushed back’ from Assam, says CM

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said 22 Bangladeshi nationals were “pushed back” after being apprehended in the state for allegedly entering India illegally.

He, however, did not share details such as where these illegal immigrants were nabbed.

“On a day when Prabhu Shri Ram defeated Ravan, we managed to push back the modern day evils – illegal infiltrators. 22 illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators have been PUSHED BACK in the wee hours today,” Sarma said in a post on X.

“Our fight for protecting the interests of Assam and Bharat continues,” he added.

https://twitter.com/himantabiswa/status/1973768905048076724

Assam’s Sribhumi, Cachar, Dhubri, and South Salmara-Mankachar districts share 267.5 km of border with Bangladesh.