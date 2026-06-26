22 more Iranian crew repatriated via Pakistan after US seizure

Islamabad: Another 22 Iranian crew members of a tanker seized by the US authorities have reached Pakistan for repatriation to their homeland, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar said on Friday.

They were on the vessel M/T Davina, seized by the US forces after imposing a naval blockade on Iran on April 13.

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Dar, in a post on X, said that arrangements were being made to repatriate 22 crew members.

“Arrangements are now being finalised in close collaboration with the Iranian missions in Pakistan to facilitate their earliest and safe return to their homeland.”

He said that Pakistan remained in close contact with the US and Iranian authorities throughout this process.

I am pleased to share that twenty two (22) Iranian crew members of the vessel Lenore/Davina, recently interdicted by US authorities, have safely arrived in Karachi this afternoon, AlhamdoLilah.



Arrangements are now being finalised in close collaboration with the Iranian… https://t.co/wnxfUNhlmw — Ishaq Dar (@MIshaqDar50) June 26, 2026

Dar also said that this was the fourth group of Iranian crew whose repatriation was facilitated by Pakistan over the last two months.

“So far, we have assisted in the repatriation of over 70 Iranian brethren (including today’s group of 22) through Pakistani territory,” he said and thanked Iran for the “trust they have reposed in Pakistan”.

Pakistan has played the role of mediator between the US and Iran amid the conflict in West Asia and also supported humanitarian measures.