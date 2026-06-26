22 more Iranian crew repatriated via Pakistan after US seizure

Pakistan has mediated between the US and Iran while supporting humanitarian efforts.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Sakina Fatima  |   Published:
The image of Pakistan Deputy PM Ishaq Dar.
Pakistan Deputy PM Ishaq Dar

Islamabad: Another 22 Iranian crew members of a tanker seized by the US authorities have reached Pakistan for repatriation to their homeland, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar said on Friday.

They were on the vessel M/T Davina, seized by the US forces after imposing a naval blockade on Iran on April 13.

Dar, in a post on X, said that arrangements were being made to repatriate 22 crew members.

Subhan Bakery

“Arrangements are now being finalised in close collaboration with the Iranian missions in Pakistan to facilitate their earliest and safe return to their homeland.”

He said that Pakistan remained in close contact with the US and Iranian authorities throughout this process.

Dar also said that this was the fourth group of Iranian crew whose repatriation was facilitated by Pakistan over the last two months.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

“So far, we have assisted in the repatriation of over 70 Iranian brethren (including today’s group of 22) through Pakistani territory,” he said and thanked Iran for the “trust they have reposed in Pakistan”.

Pakistan has played the role of mediator between the US and Iran amid the conflict in West Asia and also supported humanitarian measures.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Sakina Fatima  |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button