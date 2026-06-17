Pakistan facilitates repatriation of 30 Iranian nationals

Islamabad: Pakistan is facilitating the repatriation of 30 Iranian nationals, including fishermen rescued at sea and crew members of a vessel intercepted by US authorities.

In a post on X on Wednesday, June 17, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said the group comprises eight Iranian fishermen rescued by the British vessel MMA Valour after their boat ran aground, and 22 Iranian crew members from the vessel Lenore/Davina.

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Dar said the two groups are expected to transit through Karachi in the coming days before returning to Iran.

He added that Pakistan is coordinating with Iranian, US and UK authorities to ensure their safe transit and early return.

Pakistan is pleased to facilitate the repatriation of 30 Iranian nationals.



This includes 8 Iranian fishermen rescued at sea by the British vessel MMA Valour after their boat ran aground, and 22 Iranian crew members from the vessel Lenore/Davina, recently interdicted by US… — Ishaq Dar (@MIshaqDar50) June 17, 2026

“Pakistan remains committed to humanitarian cooperation and to extending every possible assistance to our Iranian brothers,” Dar said.

The development comes as the United States and Iran are expected to sign a memorandum of understanding in Switzerland on Friday, June 19, aimed at ending months of hostilities and paving the way for broader negotiations.

Dar had previously announced a similar repatriation effort on May 15, when Pakistan facilitated the return of 20 Iranian nationals and 11 Pakistanis who had been taken into custody at sea during US operations. The effort was carried out in coordination with Singapore, according to the foreign minister.

Cases involving foreign nationals at sea are often handled through cooperation between governments, maritime authorities and consular officials. Such efforts typically involve rescue operations, legal procedures and arrangements for repatriation.