22 Telangana pilgrims injured as bus hits truck in Bihar’s Buxar

The pilgrims had come to Gayaji to perform ‘pind daan' during the Pitru Paksha fair.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Sameer Khan  |   Published:
Representational Image of Accident
Representational Image

Buxar: At least 22 pilgrims from Telangana were injured on the morning of Monday, October 5, when a bus carrying them to Ayodhya from Bihar’s Gayaji collided with a truck in Buxar, officials said.

The pilgrims had come to Gayaji to perform ‘pind daan’ during the Pitru Paksha fair.

The accident took place around 4 am on the Veer Kunwar Singh Bridge, which connects Bihar with Uttar Pradesh, they said.

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Confirming the incident, Buxar SDPO Gaurav Pandey said, “After the collision, the passengers were taken to Buxar Sadar Hospital for treatment and are now out of danger.”

The bus, whose front portion was badly damaged in the collision, was removed from the spot and traffic was cleared, officials said.

The passengers had completed the ‘pind daan’ rituals at Gayaji during the Pitru Paksha Mela and were travelling to Ayodhya when the accident occurred, they said.

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Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the accident.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Sameer Khan  |   Published:

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