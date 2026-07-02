’22 tiger cubs in Pilibhit Tiger Reserve signals healthy breeding’

Bareilly: As many as 22 tiger cubs have been sighted in different parts of the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve over the past seven months, indicating healthy breeding in the protected forest, forest officials said on Thursday.

Chief Conservator of Forests PP Singh said tiger cubs are not officially counted during tiger censuses, but forest personnel and safari guides have reported sightings of 20 to 22 cubs across the reserve.

During the tourism season from November 1, 2025, to June 30, 2026, several tigresses were spotted with their cubs in the Mahof, Barahi, Chuka, Mala, Deoria and Haripur ranges, officials said.

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According to forest officials, the tigress Naina in the Mahof range and another tigress in the Barahi range were repeatedly seen with three cubs each.

Cubs were also frequently sighted in the Chuka and Bhimtal areas, drawing the attention of tourists.

In one instance, two cubs were seen climbing a tree near the Chuka picnic spot, with videos and photographs of the sighting going viral on social media.

Earlier in the tourism season, a cub ran towards a safari vehicle, while in May, bookings at the Chuka tree huts had to be suspended for a few days after two cubs were spotted beneath the facility, prompting precautionary measures.

Safari guides have reported evidence of 11 cubs in the Barahi and Mahof ranges and another 11 in the Mala, Deoria and Haripur ranges. All the cubs are believed to be less than a year old.

Wildlife experts said tiger cubs generally become independent and establish their own territories at around two-and-a-half years of age, making their survival during the early years critical.

The last tiger estimation recorded 79 adult tigers in the reserve. Cubs are not included in the official tiger census.

Forest officials said the increasing number of cub sightings reflects successful breeding and suggests that conservation measures in the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve are yielding positive results, while also enhancing the reserve’s appeal as a wildlife tourism destination.