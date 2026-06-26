Tiger population rises in Telangana’s Amrabad reserve

Hyderabad: The tiger population in Telangana’s Amrabad Tiger Reserve has increased to 42, according to the latest tiger census conducted by the Forest Department.

In the previous survey, there were 36 tigers. As per officials, the presence of more female tigers than males is one of the key reasons behind the steady rise in the reserve’s tiger population.

Telangana’s Amrabad Tiger Reserve population

As per the preliminary analysis, the reserve is home to 18 female tigers, 14 male tigers, two sub-adults and eight cubs.

The presence of cubs and sub-adult tigers indicates successful breeding.

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Eight-month tiger census completed

The tiger census at Amrabad Tiger Reserve was carried out from November 2025 to June 2026 as part of the All-India Tiger Estimation (AITE) 2026 exercise.

The survey was conducted under the supervision of Dr. Sunil Hiremath and Nagarkurnool DFO Revanth Chandra. It covered the entire 2,611-square-kilometre reserve.

Reasons behind the increase in tiger numbers

Factors that are responsible for the rise in the tiger population include better availability of prey, improved habitat management, successful breeding and effective anti-poaching measures.

Apart from it, year-round availability of water has played an important role in supporting the growing tiger population in the Amrabad Tiger Reserve.