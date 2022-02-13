23 CPI-M men killed by BJP-backed criminals in Tripura in 4 years: CPI-M

Agartala: At least 23 CPI-M members and supporters were murdered during the four-year rule of the BJP-led government in Tripura, but the police took no action against the culprits, instead in many cases the police took steps against the victims, Left leaders said on Saturday.

The state Secretary of Tripura CPI-M, Jitendra Chaudhury, while talking to the media over the killing of party member Benu Biswas at Kamalpur market in southern Tripura on Thursday evening, said that there is no rule of law in the state.

Chaudhury, a CPI-M central committee member, alleged that a section of the police is sheltering BJP-backed criminals and murderers.

“The nexus between the police and the criminals is been increasing day by day, leading to total lawlessness in Tripura,” Chaudhury said.

The CPI-M members led by their leaders organised protest rallies and demonstrations across Tripura on Friday and Saturday against the killing of Biswas.