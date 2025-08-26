23-yr-old’s body found in pit in Bihar, family alleges murder, police inaction

A 23-year-old Muslim boy’s body was found in a pond in the Saran district of Bihar, two days after he went missing. The family of the deceased has alleged that he was killed by a resident, Deepak Mishra, after a fight. They have also accused the police of taking no action in arresting the alleged suspects.

The deceased, Owais Khan, reportedly had gotten into an argument with Deepak. According to Owais’s father, Niyaz Khan Mishra arrived at their house, abusing his son and demanding that he step out, reported The Observer Post.

The family had tried settling matters peacefully; however, later on the same day, Niyaz alleges that Deepak’s father had come to their house to declare a shocking statement, “Go and search for your son. We have killed him and thrown him away,” added the report.

The following day, Owais’s family found his body in a pit near the local area of Murat Baba. His phone was switched off, and all initial attempts to track him were unsuccessful.

“When we saw his body, we could not believe it. Only then did we inform the police,” Niyaz said.

An FIR was filed against both Deepak Mishra and his father, Ghanshyam Mishra. Despite this, over 24 hours have passed since the body was found, and no arrests have been made.

The residents, angered with the lack of action from the police, have been gathering outside the Panapur police station, blaming the inspectors for protecting the suspects.

The victim’s father expressed disappointment with the way police have been handling the case. “The authorities keep telling us to ‘trust them’ and wait for 24 hours. But we no longer have any faith. If they fail to act, we will be forced to protest and surround the police station,” he was quoted by TOP.

The station in charge insisted the investigation was ongoing and that arrests would be made, assuring the family that action would follow soon.