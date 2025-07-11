238 children rescued, 67 nabbed for harassing women in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In an immense effort to protect women and children, the Cyberabad Women and Child Safety Wing (W&CSW) launched 100 decoy operations, rescued 238 children, registered 45 minor cases, and reached more than 170 individuals through awareness programs from July 6 to July 11.

The activities were conducted by SHE Teams, the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU), and Bharosa Centre.

SHE Teams combat public harassment

67 people were caught red-handed for crimes against women in public by SHE Teams in decoy operations. Of these, 45 were arrested under petty cases, and all were put through counselling sessions for reform and deterrence.

The unit also received 29 complaints from women through different modes. SHE Teams organized 51 programmes in Cyberabad and held four counselling sessions at the Women & Children Safety Wing as part of attempts to prevent crimes and awareness-building.

Operation Muskan: 238 rescued, 225 reunited

The AHTU, during Operation Muskan-XI, rescued 238 children from dangerous surroundings. Of these, 225 were reunified with their families, and 13 were sent to shelter homes for rehabilitation. A total of 51 cases were enrolled during these operations.

To prevent human trafficking and related crimes, AHTU also organised awareness sessions with 172 participants. Issues that were discussed included child labour, child marriages, social media harassment, stalking, and utilisation of emergency helplines such as 181 (Women), 1098 (Child), 1930 (Cyber Crimes), and 100.

Bharosa Resolves Family Conflicts

The Bharosa Centre also gave counselling to 22 families engaged in marital disputes, attempting to settle disputes and facilitate reconciliation where feasible.

Cyberabad Police Women and Child Safety Wing reaffirmed its firm resolve to safeguard weaker sections of society through vigilant policing, public outreach, and victim service.

“We are committed to ensuring the safety, protection, and all-around well-being of women and children in Cyberabad,” stated the DCP, Women & Child Safety Wing.

Needy citizens may contact Women Helpline (181), Child Helpline (1098), Dial 100, or Cyber Crime Helpline 1930.