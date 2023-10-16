24/7 kiosks for instant renewal of Emirates ID, passport in UAE soon

Abu Dhabi: In the United Arab Emirates (UAE), residents and citizens may soon be able to instantly renew their passports, and Emirates ID at any time within minutes through 24/7 kiosks.

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) is working on the project which could be launched in prime locations across the country in 2023 or 2024 after successful trials.

The authority has put kiosk booths on display at Gitex Global, the world’s largest technology and startup exhibition, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

As per a report by Khaleej Times, in the first phase, UAE will implement a kiosk system for biometric submission, eliminating the need for appointments at ICP service centres.

It can also print Emirates IDs, visas, passports, and visas for UAE nationals and visitors.