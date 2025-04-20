24-year-old farmer killed by BSF troops in Cooch Behar, villagers cry foul

A 24-year-old Muslim man was allegedly shot dead by two Border Security Force (BSF) troops in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar district.

The incident took place on April 3. Jahanur Haque, a migrant farmer was on the way to water his fields when he was intercepted by the BSF. Eyewitnesses said that Haque was forcibly stripped naked to verify his religion. After the troops realised he was a Muslim, Haque was pushed to the ground. One of the BSF troops, Company Commander Balwant, stood on his chest and shot at his lower torso, while a jawan shot at his head, leading to the young man’s on-spot death, Maktoob Media reported.

Haque’s body remained in the field for six hours since the BSF troops did not allow local villagers and family members to retrieve the body.

The local police from Dinhata Police Station arrived around noon and recovered the body, which was later taken to Dinhata Sub-Divisional Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Shockingly, Haque’s postmortem report does not mention skull injuries despite being shot at a close range.

Haque’s mother, Rina Bibi, filed a complaint the same day but claims no action has been taken so far. She has not received any legal support to fight for her deceased son.

The local police have registered a case (Dinhata PS Case No. 174/2025) under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, but no action has been taken against the accused BSF officers.

A formal complaint was filed with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).