24-year-old man dies on birthday in Hyderabad’s Malakpet

Hyderabad: In a heart-wrenching incident, a 24-year-old man lost his life on his birthday in Malakpet, Hyderabad.

He died in a tragic road accident late Tuesday night.

Hyderabad man celebrated birthday before the tragedy

The victim who is identified as Mahesh Kumar was a vegetable vendor and a resident of Saidabad.

A few minutes before the accident, he had celebrated his birthday with his family. After cutting the cake and spending some joyous moments with his loved ones, Mahesh received a phone call from a friend inviting him to meet.

Eager to join his friends, Mahesh set out on his scooter and headed toward the Nalgonda crossroads.

Fatal accident

While passing near the Officer’s Mess function hall, Mahesh lost control of his scooter. The vehicle skidded and collided with an electric pole. The impact left Mahesh with severe injuries.

Although passersby immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital, doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Dabeerpura Inspector D. Nanu Naik said that investigations revealed that high speed was the primary cause of the accident.