245 people injured during Dahi Handi celebrations in Mumbai

Mumbai: In a latest update, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday said that as many as 245 people were injured during the Dahi Handi celebrations on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami festival.

Earlier, the number of injured people during the celebration was given as 238 but in a significant increase, the number increased to 245.

Many ‘Govindas’ who are part of the many human pyramids formed during the celebrations of playing the dahi Handi are under treatment at various private hospitals, while several got discharged after treatment.

The injured have been admitted to hospitals including the JJ Hospital, St. George Hospital, GT Hospital, Poddar Hospital, KEM Hospital, Nair Hospital, Sion Hospital, Rajawadi Hospital, Veer Savarkar Hospital, MT Agarwal Hospital, Kurla Bhabha Hospital, Shatabdi Govandi Hospital, Bandra Bhabha Hospital, Trauma Care Hospital, VN Desai Hospital, MW Desai Hospital, Cooper Hospital, BDBA Hospital and Leelavati Hospital.

According to the latest reports, around 207 people have been discharged from various hospitals.

Last year, during Dahi Handi celebrations, as many as 195 ‘Govindas’ were injured in different incidents. The BMC reported that out of the 195 ‘Govindas’, 18 were admitted to hospital while the remaining 177 were discharged.

One of the major cultural activities, Dahi Handi is celebrated by filling an earthen pot with curd, butter, and other milk products. Subsequently, a group forms a human pyramid to reach the matka and break it.

The tradition symbolises Lord Krishna’s playfulness and innocence, as well as his love for butter and curd. Dahi Handi celebrations commemorate Lord Krishna’s act of eating Dahi hung at a height when he was a child.

As per the Hindu calendar, Lord Krishna, an avatar of Lord Vishnu, was born on the eighth day of the month of Bhadra. The day mostly falls in August or September as per the Western calendar.

The festival of Janmashtami is celebrated by offering prayers to Lord Krishna, with beautifully decorated swings, dance, and music performances along with the Dahi Handi competitions.