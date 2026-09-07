24,986 candidates to appear for special TGTET Exam 2026

Hyderabad: As many as 24,986 candidates have registered for the special TGTET-In-service Teachers-2026 exam on September 8 and 9.

It is a computer-based test that will be conducted across 41 examination venues in 13 districts. Hall tickets for the exam were made available on September 2 on the Telangana School Education Department website.

On September 8, the exam will be conducted in two shifts, from 9 am to 11.30 am and 2 pm to 4.30 pm. On September 9, the exam will be conducted in the afternoon session.

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Rangareddy has the highest number of registered candidates at 8,150 across seven venues. Medchal-Malkajgiri follows with 5,514 candidates across eight venues, while Hyderabad has 940 candidates who will appear at one exam centre.