In a groundbreaking move, Abu Dhabi Airports and Burjeel Holdings have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a state-of-the-art medical clinic at Zayed International Airport.

The company will utilize its healthcare expertise and Zayed International Airport facilities to enhance passengers’ experience with premium healthcare offerings.

The initiative involves the establishment of a clinic under Burjeel Medical City (BMC) providing 24/7 high-quality medical care to passengers, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

It provides free healthcare to stabilize passengers’ conditions before they are transferred to the hospital.

The clinic is linked to the top-tier facilities and expertise at the nearby BMC for those requiring hospitalization.

Additional benefits will also be available to Abu Dhabi Airports staff members and their families.

Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of Burjeel Holdings, said, “As we prepare to open the doors of our clinic at Zayed International Airport, we look forward to becoming an integral part of every passenger’s journey, ensuring their health and safety are in the best hands possible.”

Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at Abu Dhabi Airports, said, “We are pleased to partner with Burjeel Holdings and BMC to enhance healthcare services at Zayed International Airport. This partnership further showcases our commitment at Abu Dhabi Airports to prioritise passengers’ well-being and provide a world-leading airport experience.”

The partnership aims to provide a variety of medical services, including premium healthcare from Burjeel Hospitals, to Abu Dhabi Airports staff.

Zayed International Airport, one of the world’s largest terminals, accommodates 45 million passengers annually and utilizes advanced biometric and screening technology for a seamless passenger experience.