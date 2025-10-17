25-year-old woman dies by suicide at her residence in Hyderabad

The woman was found hanging from a ceiling fan in a room.

Published: 17th October 2025 8:24 am IST
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old woman died by suicide at her residence in Hyderabad on Thursday morning.

The incident took place in Mailardevpally.

Resided with husband, son

The woman who is identified as Ayesha Parveen used to live at Roshan Colony along with her husband and son.

On the morning of October 16, her husband went out. When he returned home in the evening, the entrance gate was locked from inside.

His multiple calls went unanswered.

Hyderabad woman hangs from ceiling fan

When the man did not receive any response, he entered the residence by scaling the gate.

Once inside, he found the woman hanging from a ceiling fan in a room.

Upon getting the information, paramedics reached the spot, and she was declared dead.

Following the confirmation, Mailardevpally police shifted her body for a post-mortem.

Police registered a case and started an investigation to determine the reason behind the suicide of the Hyderabad woman.

