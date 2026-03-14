252 buildings inspected as GHMC steps up fire safety drive in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Amid a spate of fire accidents in the city, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Saturday, March 14, carried out special fire safety inspections in 252 buildings across all six zones, issuing notices to establishments where safety equipment was found absent or poorly maintained.

The inspections, conducted by GHMC’s Town Planning Wing as part of the state government’s 99-day Praja Palana–Pragathi Pranalika initiative, focused primarily on commercial establishments along major roads, reviewing compliance with fire safety norms and existing safety infrastructure.

Building owners were advised to remove hazardous materials stored in cellars, officials said.

GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan said the inspections would continue periodically to strengthen fire safety preparedness across the city.

“Such inspections will continue to prevent fire-related incidents in Hyderabad,” he said.

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Spate of fire accidents

The inspections come as Hyderabad has witnessed at least three fire incidents in the last six days.

A fire broke out near the Masjid-e-Tawheed Ahle Hadees at the Seven Tombs Road, Tolichowki, due to a short circuit in commercial electric boxes on Saturday. The incident took place in the middle of the night. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot immediately to douse the flames, and the situation was brought under control soon, said officials.

On March 12, a major fire accident was reported at Anu Furniture Shop located opposite Chandanagar Police Station within the Miyapur limits. A large quantity of furniture stored inside the building caught fire. The incident led to panic in the surrounding area as smoke and flames were visible from a distance.A fire broke out at a scrap shop in KPHB Colony Road number 1 on March 8 at around 2 pm. No injuries were reported; however, material worth Rs 10,000 was damaged in the fire, officials said.