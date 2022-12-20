26 inmates escape from Lebanon jail

Most of the escapees from Jib Jenin prison in the western Bekaa region were held on charges of trafficking drugs and weapons, Xinhua news agency quoted the local media report as saying.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Published: 20th December 2022 12:55 pm IST
26 inmates escape from Lebanon jail
Representative Image

Beirut: Twenty-six prisoners escaped from a Lebanese jail, with eight of them rearrested later, local media reported.

Most of the escapees from Jib Jenin prison in the western Bekaa region were held on charges of trafficking drugs and weapons, Xinhua news agency quoted the local media report as saying.

The prisoners escaped through a ventilation opening, before the security forces captured one of the escapees on Monday morning and seven more in the afternoon, the L’Orient Today news website reported.

Also Read
Palestinian car-ramming in Tel Aviv deemed ‘terror attack’

The past months have witnessed a spate of prison escapes in Lebanon when the value of law enforcement officers’ salaries have been dramatically eroded by the depreciation of the national currency amid steep economic crisis, which has plunged about 80 per cent of the population into poverty.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button