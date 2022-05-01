27-year-old Palestinian man shot dead by Israeli forces

Jerusalem: A 27-year-old Palestinian was shot dead on Saturday by Israeli forces in the city of Qalqilya in the northern West Bank, the Palestinian Information Center (PIC) reported.

According to the Palestinian ministry of health, Yahya Ali Adwan, died after being shot in the chest.

فيديو| تغطية صحفية: "لحظة ارتقاء الشاب يحيى عدوان برصاص جيش الاحتلال خلال مواجهات في بلدة عزون بقلقيلية". pic.twitter.com/evsu9Bou90 — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) April 30, 2022

Hundreds of mourners participated in a funeral held for Yahya Ali Adwan before he was laid to rest in his hometown of Azzun, east of Qalqilya on Saturday.

As per the media reports, Adwan was previously detained several times by the Israeli army and was being pursued.

تشييع جثمان الشهيد يحيى عدوان في بلدة عزون شرق قلقيلية pic.twitter.com/11bPI1zizB — Wafa News Agency (@WAFA_PS) April 30, 2022

أسير مُحرر ومن ثم شهيد



الشهيد يحيى عدوان الذي امضى ما يقارب ٦ سنوات من عمره في الأسر وقبل قليل قدم بقية عمره في سبيل نيل الشهادة. pic.twitter.com/kzdIfxhHaD — ق.ض 𓂆 (@jalestinian2) April 29, 2022

The murder came hours after a guard at an illegal Jewish settlement in the northern West Bank was shot and killed.

According to estimates by a United Nations agency, Israeli forces have killed at least 40 Palestinians since February, when tensions began to escalate.

The Israeli Army conducts daily raids on Palestinian towns, villages and refugee camps in the West Bank to detain Palestinians suspected of carrying out attacks against Israel.

Tensions have been rising across the Palestinian territories since the beginning of April amid repeated arrested by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank and settlers’ incursions into the compound of Al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem.

All Israeli settlements in the West Bank, which Israel has occupied since 1967, are illegal under international law. Currently, more than 450,000 settlers live in the West Bank, which is also home to 2.9 million Palestinians.