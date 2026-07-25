27,000 kg waste cleared from Jantar Mantar amid protests

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council cleared around 27 metric tonnes of mixed waste from the Jantar Mantar protest site and surrounding areas on July 24, up from around 15 metric tonnes removed since midnight a day earlier, officials said on Saturday, July 25.

Officials said the increase in the volume of waste has led to sustained round-the-clock deployment of sanitation workers, vehicles and mechanised cleaning equipment at and around the protest venue.

According to the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), 50 sanitation workers were deployed in the morning shift and 20 in the evening, while another team will be deployed during the night. Additional workforce and machinery from the Civil Engineering Department have also been pressed into service to remove construction and demolition waste, stones and other debris.

4 trucks, 10 auto-tippers, 6 gobbler machines deployed

The civic body said three tipper loads of construction debris, stones and other solid waste were also removed on Friday.

Four trucks, 10 auto-tippers and six gobbler machines have been deployed for continuous garbage collection and mechanised cleaning, officials said.

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The sanitation drive is covering Tolstoy Marg, Jantar Mantar Road, Jai Singh Road, Sansad Marg and the inner and outer circles of Connaught Place.

Officials said sanitation teams remain in touch with the student protesters and respond whenever garbage collection is required at the site.

NDMC officials said the round-the-clock sanitation operation will continue to maintain cleanliness in and around the protest venue.