272 held for drunk driving in Cyberabad, Miyapur tops list

Hyderabad: 272 people were arrested for drunk driving in the Cyberabad police commissionerate on August 15-16. With 55, the Miyapur traffic police recorded the highest number of arrests.

Among those arrested were 227 two-wheelers, 15 three-wheelers, 29 four-wheelers and one heavy vehicle. In terms of arrests, the Shamshabad traffic police stood second with 27, followed by the Balanagar traffic police with 24 arrests.

Eight of the arrested persons are 18-20 years old, 118 are in the 21-30 age group, 90 are in the 31-40 age group, 42 are in the 41-50 age group, 10 are in 51-60 age group and four are above 61 years of age.

In terms of Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) 55 people had up to 50 BAC, 112 had 51-100,59 had 101-150, 27 recorded 151-200, 16 had 201-300 and three recorded 301-500. If any individual is found drunk driving and causes a fatal accident, they will be booked under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 (Culpable Homicide Not Amounting to Murder).

The maximum punishment under this section is 10 years of imprisonment along with a fine.