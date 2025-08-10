340 held for drunk driving in Cyberabad over weekend

A man blows into a breathalyser in the Cyberabad commissionerate
Hyderabad: As many as 340 people were arrested for drunk driving Cyberabad over the weekend on August 8 and 9.

Among those arrested were 28 two-wheelers riders, 13 three-wheeler drivers, and 39 four-wheeler drivers. Last week, 329 people were arrested for drunk driving in the Cyberabad commissionerate. Out of these, 31 were imprisoned and 16 were ordered to take up community service.

If any individual is found drunk driving and causes a fatal accident, they will be booked under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 (Culpable Homicide Not Amounting to Murder).

The maximum punishment under this section is 10 years of imprisonment along with a fine.

