28 arrested for ‘stone pelting’ at Ganesh Pandal in Surat, houses demolised

Communal violence erupted in Surat’s Syedpura area late on Sunday, September 8, following an incident where minors allegedly threw stones at a Ganesh Chaturthi pandal. The unrest led to violent clashes between two groups, resulting in significant property destruction, including shops, vehicles, and a mosque, most of which belonged to Muslims.

According to the media reports, stone-petting occurred on a Ganesh pandal, around 9 pm, allegedly by children aged between 8 and 12 who reportedly belonged to Dalit and Muslim backgrounds. In response, a large number of Hindu crowd gathered at the Saiyedpura police station, demanding action against the minors involved.

Tension escalated when the agitated Hindu crowd rushed to the Muslim areas, leading to stone pelting between the two communities. The police intervened with lathi charges and tear gas to restore order, resulting in injuries to several individuals, including police personnel.

सूरत के वरियाली बाज़ार में गणपति पंडाल पर पत्थर फेंके जाने को लेकर पंपिंग पुलिस चौकी के बाहर जमा हुए सैंकड़ों “लोगों” ने मुसलमानों की दुकानों, वाहनों और मस्जिद को क्षतिग्रस्त कर दिया!



रविवार रात 9-10 बजे के दरमियान वरियाली बाज़ार में गणेश पंडाल पर पत्थर…

According to the reports, the police forcibly raided Muslim homes, with residents alleging that officers, dressed in civilian clothes without nametags, broke down doors in the middle of the night.



लोकेशन : सैयदपूरा, सूरत ,गुजरात



मुस्लिम घरों के दरवाजे तोड़ते हुए सिविल ड्रेस में ये गुजरात पुलिस बताई जा रही है।



ना इन लोगो के पास वर्दी है न ही नाम वाली प्लेट।



ना इन लोगो के पास वर्दी है न ही नाम वाली प्लेट।

ऐसे में सवाल यह उठता है कि कोई मुसलमान अपने घर में घुसने वाले संदिग्ध व्यक्ति की पहचान कैसे करेगा?

By Monday morning, police had arrested around 28 individuals, including six minors aged 12 to 13, and filed several FIRs related to the riots. Authorities are using CCTV footage to identify additional suspects.

Surat town police commissioner, Anupam Gehlo, stated that all the individuals involved in the unrest would be prosecuted. Heavy police force has been deployed in the sensitive area to prevent further disturbances, with around 1,000 officers stationed to maintain peace.

While speaking to ANI, Gehlo stated, “On September 8, young boys pelted stones on a pandal from a moving autorickshaw. They tried to flee after pelleting stones. Police personnel chased and captured them immediately. There were a total of 6 people in the auto, including the driver.”

“The case was also registered against 6 juveniles who pelted stones at the pandal. Sections of BNS were invoked…After detaining the 28 accused, a process is underway to arrest others too…No accused will be spared. We have formed a few teams…” the officer added.

#WATCH | Stone pelting on Ganesh Pandal at Surat (Gujarat) | Surat Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlot says, "Yesterday, on 8th September, young boys pelted stones on a pandal from a moving autorickshaw. They tried to flee after pelleting stones…Police personnel chased and…

Gujarat home minister, Harsh Sanghvi also visited the site, assuring the public that strict action would be taken against all perpetrators. He also enumerated surveillance equipment such as CCTV and others to identify and apprehend those responsible for the act of violence. The situation has since been brought under control.

Congress leader Aslam Cyclewal expressed concerns over the incident and urged home minister Harsh Sanghvi to ensure that innocent people are not wrongfully arrested.

On the other side, on Monday late night late at night, bulldozers reached the Muslim-dominated areas and razed down houses of Muslims accused of stone pelting.

After Ganesh Pandal Controversy in Surat, Bulldozer reached the Muslim area.



After Ganesh Pandal Controversy in Surat, Bulldozer reached the Muslim area.

late at night Hindu organizations had demanded to bulldoze the houses.




