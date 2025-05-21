28-day-old baby dies after father falls asleep on her in Nirmal

The victim's mother noticed blood coming from the baby’s nose, along with swelling around the ears and neck.

The image displays a picture of a baby
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 28-day-old baby girl allegedly died of suffocation after her father fell asleep on her early Tuesday morning in Khanapur, Nirmal district.

The victim has been identified as Rajeshwari.

According to local news reports, the baby was born to Shekhar and Sujatha, residents of Subhashnagar Colony. Since the child’s birth, Shekhar reportedly came home intoxicated frequently.

On Tuesday morning, around 5 am, he went to the bedroom where Sujatha and the baby were sleeping and lay down on the bed despite being aware of the baby’s presence.

The next morning, the father tried to wake Rajeshwari, but she remained half asleep. When Sujatha woke up later, she noticed blood coming from the baby’s nose, along with swelling around the ears and neck.

It was later confirmed that the baby girl was dead.

Sujatha’s mother, Allepu Rajamani, filed a police complaint. Initial findings suggest that the infant died of suffocation.

Further investigation is ongoing.

