28 stitches, bite marks: 17-yr-old rapes 5-yr-old neighbour in MP

The victim is currently fighting for her life in the ICU of Kamala Raja Hospital in Gwalior.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 27th February 2025 8:58 pm IST
28 stitches, bite marks 17-year-old neighbor rapes minor girl in MP
Representational Image

A 17-year-and-half-old neighbor in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district allegedly raped a five-year-old girl leaving her with severe injuries, including bite marks on her face and private parts.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

The victim, who required 28 stitches, is currently fighting for her life in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Kamala Raja Hospital in Gwalior. Doctors reported that her private parts were severely damaged, necessitating a complex reconstructive surgery.

17-yr-old rape accused to be tried as juvenile offender

The incident occurred on February 22 when the accused, reportedly intoxicated, lured the girl from her rooftop to a nearby abandoned house. There, he raped her and repeatedly slammed her head against a wall.

MS Creative School

Hearing the children’s screams, the accused reportedly fled the scene, abandoning the victim in the deserted house. After a two-hour search, her parents found her lying in a pool of blood, severely injured and traumatized.

Also Read
Woman raped inside state transport bus in Pune

The girl was found unconscious, however, after regaining consciousness, she told her parents that he took her in his lap and did ‘terrible things’.

He is being treated as a juvenile offender, according to TOI report.

Serene Vistas
Germanten Hospital

Victim’s family demand death penalty for accused

The victim’s family has demanded severe punishment for the accused, calling for him to be either hanged or “shot at the crossroads.” The case has sparked outrage, with members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, and local residents staging a protest at the Shivpuri Collectorate.

They also submitted a memorandum to the collector and superintendent of police, demanding the death penalty for the accused.

Doctors at Kamla Raja Hospital revealed that the girl was admitted in critical condition, with little hope for her survival. However, they managed to stabilize her after performing emergency surgery, which included placing 28 stitches on her private parts and conducting a colostomy due to internal trauma.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 27th February 2025 8:58 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button