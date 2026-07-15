28-year-old held for sexually assaulting schoolgirl in Hyderabad

Over a period of time, he gained the trust of the child, who is in the seventh grade.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Upset teenage girl sitting alone, representing Hyderabad girl who ran away after parental scolding.
Representative image

Hyderabad: A 28-year-old man has been taken into custody by the police in the KPHB area, Hyderabad, for allegedly sexually assaulting a schoolgirl.

The man, named Rehan, had a fruit cart near the girl’s residence. Over a period of time, he gained the trust of the child, who is in the seventh grade. Later, he carried out the assault and warned her to keep it a secret.

The Hyderabad schoolgirl was very scared and stayed quiet about what happened. However, she recently gathered courage and told her parents when the accused started bothering her again.

Subhan Bakery

Her parents then went to the local police station to lodge a complaint. Based on the complaint, police registered a case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested he accused.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published:

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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