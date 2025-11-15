28-year-old Hyderabad techie ends life over marital dispute

Hyderabad: A 28-year-old IT employee died by suicide in Hyderabad’s Bansilalpet area over a family dispute on Friday, November 14.

The deceased was identified as Vishal Goud, an employee at the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). In 2023, Goud married Navya. However, the couple had frequent quarrels. Despite negotiation efforts by elder members of both families, the fights continued.

In March this year, Navya went to her parents’ residence and did not return. In September, based on a complaint by Navya, the Uppal police summoned Goud for counselling. Following the session, police summoned him again and booked him for harassment.

Depressed over the dispute, Goud hung himself from a ceiling fan at his residence. The Gandhinagar police have registered a case under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanahita (BNSS)