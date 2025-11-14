Cybercrime police crack 3 cases, arrest 4 with inter-state network

Hyderabad: The Cybercrime police in Cyberabad arrested 4 individuals in 3 cybercrime cases from November 6 to November 11, revealing a link to a pan-India criminal network. They also refunded approximately 21.98 lakhs to the victims.

According to the police, three persons arrested were connected to trading fraud, and one was involved in smishing fraud, which uses text messages to trick people into sharing personal information.

A prominent case of the week was an employee who was duped of Rs 21,93,300 crore in a fake trading app scam. He was lured through a fake stock trading system via Telegram.

The victim received a message from Ben Sasha, who persuaded him into Forex trading.

Initially, he deposited Rs 50,000 and successfully withdrew the exact amount twice. After they gained his trust, he ended up investing Rs 10 lakhs and received it back. However, when he attempted to withdraw the amount, he was told to pay various charges, including a 30% tax.

Scammers made him pay multiple fake charges, flashed a bogus Rs 21.93 lakh profit to demand more money, and deleted his account when questioned.

He then reported the fraud.