Car mechanic held for printing fake notes in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A car mechanic’s residence in Eidgah Grounds, First Lancer, was raided by Mehdipatnam police on Wednesday, November 12, and fake currency worth Rs 4.75 lakh in the denomination of Rs 500 notes were seized from him.

The main accused has been identified as Kasthuri Ramesh Babu, 35, hailing from Tandur. According to the police, Ramesh had been printing fake notes using a scanner, Photoshop software, and JK bond paper.

He also apparently glued green gift paper to imitate the security thread before drying the notes with a heat gun.

Ramesh has previously been booked for similar offences and used to sell these fake notes on InstagramInstagram.

Seven others, identified as Abdul Waheed, Mohd Abdul Khader, Mohd Sohail, Mohd Fahad, Shaik Imran, Omer Khan, and Syed Altamash Ahmed, allegedly helped circulate the fake currency.

All eight of the accused have been arrested and were produced before the court. Further proceedings are underway.