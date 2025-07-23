2BHK flats scam in Hyderabad: Rs 85L collected, MLA’s assistant held

Hyderabad: The Jeedimetla police arrested a man who collected money and duped people on the pretext of allotment of 2BHK flats in Hyderabad.

The man, Haribabu, who worked as an assistant at the office of Quthbullapur MLA, had collected Rs 1 lakh each from 85 persons by promising them double-bedroom flats.

Also Read Telangana govt to build Indiramma houses in G+3 blocks in Hyderabad bastis

2BHK flats are provided to families below the poverty line under the housing scheme of the state government in Hyderabad and across Telangana.

After collecting the money, Haribabu constructed his house and neither repaid the money to the people nor arranged flats for them.

A victim complained to the police, following which a case was booked, and Haribabu was arrested.