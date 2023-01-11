2nd mini-draw of Siasat Shopping Dhoom 2022 held; here are the winners

Hyderabad: The second mini-draw of the Siasat Shopping Dhoom 2022 took place on Tuesday in the office of the Siasat newspaper. 12 prizes were drawn in this mini draw event.

On this occasion, Chief Accountant, Siasat Daily, Mustafa Ahmed drew lots for the first prize in presence of Sultan Mohiuddin Farooqui from Muhammad Khan Jewellers, Mr. Venkat Rao of Nilofer Cafe, Mr. Saleem of South India Shopping Mall, Mr. Syed Shahzad of Kashish, Mr. Datta of Jaju Sari, Mr. Sheikh Abdul Qadeer, Al Hasan Tours and Travels, Mr. Muhammad Aslam of Jahanpanah, Mr. Muhammad Ghouse, Haider Textiles, Mr. Babar Sahib of Future Electronics, Mr. Mohammad Luqman of Noorani Libas, Mr. Muhammad Mushtaq Al Adheem Tours and Travels and others participated in the draw.

In the second mini draw of Dhoom 2022, refrigerators, washing machines, water purifiers, mixer grinders, toasters, irons, frying pans, hair dryers and hair straighteners were drawn.

The lucky winners of this second mini draw are from Lasa Lamsa Tea, Calishop, Status, Cali Extension, Subhan Bakery, Lipakshi Furniture, Jahanpanah, Jaju Sarees Extension, Scoops Ice Cream, K-3000. Apart from these, a lottery was also held for the incentive prizes by the daily Siasat.

The 3rd Mini Draw of Siasat Shaping Dhoom will be held on Thursday 19th January 2023 at 4.30 PM sharp.

The list of prize winners of 2nd Mini-draw of Siasat Shopping Dhoom 2022 is as follows.