3.6 magnitude earthquake recorded in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: An earthquake of 3.6 magnitude was recorded in the east of Al-Shannan in the Hail region of Saudi Arabia on Friday, June 28.

A video capturing the aftermath of the earthquake was shared on social media.

Watch the video of the earthquake in the Hail region

شاهد.. فيديو متداول للهزة الأرضية التي حدثت ظهر اليوم الجمعة شرق محافظة #الشنان في منطقة #حائل pic.twitter.com/66En7wFqqy — العربية السعودية (@AlArabiya_KSA) June 28, 2024

In a post on X platform, the Saudi Geological Survey (SGS) has confirmed that the epicenter of the recent earthquake in the Hail region occurred at a depth of 5.86 kilometers, 107 kilometers from Hail city.

Al-Khail said that the situation is reassuring, and that no aftershocks were recorded.