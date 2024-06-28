3.6 magnitude earthquake recorded in Saudi Arabia

The authority said that the situation is reassuring, and that no aftershocks were recorded.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th June 2024 3:18 am IST
3.6 magnitude earthquake recorded in Saudi Arabia
Representative image

Riyadh: An earthquake of 3.6 magnitude was recorded in the east of Al-Shannan in the Hail region of Saudi Arabia on Friday, June 28.

A video capturing the aftermath of the earthquake was shared on social media.

Watch the video of the earthquake in the Hail region

In a post on X platform, the Saudi Geological Survey (SGS) has confirmed that the epicenter of the recent earthquake in the Hail region occurred at a depth of 5.86 kilometers, 107 kilometers from Hail city.

MS Education Academy

Al-Khail said that the situation is reassuring, and that no aftershocks were recorded.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th June 2024 3:18 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button