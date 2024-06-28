3.6 magnitude earthquake recorded in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: An earthquake of 3.6 magnitude was recorded in the east of Al-Shannan in the Hail region of Saudi Arabia on Friday, June 28.
A video capturing the aftermath of the earthquake was shared on social media.
Watch the video of the earthquake in the Hail region
In a post on X platform, the Saudi Geological Survey (SGS) has confirmed that the epicenter of the recent earthquake in the Hail region occurred at a depth of 5.86 kilometers, 107 kilometers from Hail city.
Al-Khail said that the situation is reassuring, and that no aftershocks were recorded.