3.7 tonnes of substandard baby food seized in Bengaluru raid

Bengaluru: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has conducted a surprise inspection on Thursday September 3 ,at British Lifesciences Private Limited in city and seized a large quantity of baby food products allegedly found to be misbranded and in violation of mandatory labelling norms.

During the inspection, officials found products that allegedly carried improper markings and labelling details, along with expired food products. Given the potential risks associated with substandard food meant for infants and young children, authorities initiated legal action under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Acting on court directions, officials confiscated and destroyed around 3.7 metric tonnes of the seized food products. The destruction was carried out to ensure that the products did not re-enter the market or get reused, officials said.

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The action assumes significance as infant formula and other specialised baby food products are consumed by newborns and young children, who are particularly vulnerable to contamination and poor-quality food. Authorities are expected to examine the manufacturing, packaging, labelling and distribution practices of the company as part of the proceedings.

Doctors have also stressed that parents should exercise extreme caution while choosing formula feeds for infants.

Dr Raghunandan, paediatrician at KC General Hospital, said breast milk should always remain the first choice for infants. Government hospitals do not promote the routine use of packaged milk when breastfeeding is possible, he said.

Neonatologist Dr Rashmi said formula feeds should not be given to newborns without medical advice. Improperly manufactured, contaminated or non-compliant infant food could potentially cause vomiting, diarrhoea and infections and may adversely affect a child’s health and development, she warned.

Doctors said formula milk is generally considered as an alternative in specific medical circumstances, including when a baby is born prematurely or when breastfeeding is not possible. Even in such cases, parents should consult a qualified doctor before introducing formula feeds.

Medical experts said the preferred order is breast milk, followed where necessary by expressed breast milk. Formula feeding should be considered only when these options are not possible or adequate and should be undertaken with appropriate medical guidance.

The Bengaluru raid has once again highlighted concerns over the quality and regulatory compliance of products meant for infants. Parents have been advised to check product labels, expiry dates, packaging details and regulatory information carefully and avoid using products that appear damaged, expired or improperly labelled.

FSSAI officials said further action would be taken against the company based on the findings of the inspection and applicable provisions of food safety law.