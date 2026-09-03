No anticipatory bail plea for BJP MLA’s daughter in assault case

Mandya: The Srirangapatna 3rd Additional District and Sessions Court has rejected the anticipatory bail application filed by Aishwarya, daughter of BJP MLA Suresh Gowda, in connection with the alleged assault of a woman police sub-inspector on duty.

The incident took place on August 12 at Arathi Ukkada in Srirangapatna taluk. Aishwarya allegedly slapped PSI Savitha while the police officer was on duty. Following the incident, a complaint was lodged at Kyathanahalli police station.

After the case was registered, police questioned Aishwarya as part of the investigation. Fearing arrest, she subsequently approached the court seeking anticipatory bail.

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After hearing the arguments, the Srirangapatna 3rd Additional District and Sessions Court dismissed her plea. Following the rejection of the anticipatory bail application, the police have intensified efforts to trace and arrest Aishwarya in connection with the case.