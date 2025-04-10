3 arrested for pickpocketing in Tappachabutra, cash recoverd

Hyderabad: Three property offenders involved in a case of pick pocketing were arrested by Tappachabutra police on Thursday. The police seized auto rickshaw and recovered a mobile phone and cash.
The accused are Mohammed Shahanawaz, Mohammed Mohsin and Mudassir, all residents of Owaisi Hills Shastripuram.
According to the SHO Kulsumpura, A Ramulu the three persons had stolen a mobile phone and cash from Anil Kumar when the victim sat in the auto rickshaw driven by Shahnawaz on April 7.
Shahnawaz formed a gang along with Mohsin and Mudassir and were targeting auto passengers.
Shahnawaz was previously involved in 19 cases.