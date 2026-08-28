3 booked in Karnataka over Palestine flag during Milad-un-Nabi

Police said the act had the potential to create tension between communities, provoke mutual hostility and disturb public peace.

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Person holding Palestinian flag on boat during sunset in Shivamogga.

Shivamogga: Karnataka Police have registered a case against three people for allegedly displaying a Palestine flag atop a cutout being erected for Milad-un-Nabi celebrations in RML Nagar, citing concerns over public peace and communal harmony.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the accused have been identified as Nihal alias Bekku, Umar and Abrahar. Police alleged that the three climbed onto the cutout and displayed a Palestine flag. The incident was reportedly recorded on video and later circulated on Instagram.

Police said the act had the potential to create tension between communities, provoke mutual hostility and disturb public peace. An investigation has been launched to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and determine the role of each accused.

Subhan Bakery

A case has been registered under Sections 353(2), 196(1) and 197 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway.

The incident comes amid heightened police vigilance over public celebrations and displays that could potentially trigger communal tensions. Police are also examining the circulation of the video on social media as part of the investigation.

Authorities have urged people not to circulate provocative content or engage in activities that could disturb communal harmony and public order.

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